  Surajkund Mela 2025 to start tomorrow, Delhi Metro begins sale of tickets for 17-day crafts fair

Surajkund Mela 2025 to start tomorrow, Delhi Metro begins sale of tickets for 17-day crafts fair

Surajkund Mela 2025: Surajkund Mela is a celebration of our cultural diversity, tradition as well as innovation. It is an effective platform to connect our craftsmen with art lovers. This fair is both an art exhibition and a business centre.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Faridabad Published : Feb 06, 2025 21:00 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 21:15 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Artists showcase a puppet show during a parade at Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad.

Surajkund Mela 2025: Surajkund Mela has become a major centre of tourism for the world which gives a golden opportunity to artisans from India and as well as participating countries to present their rich legacy of arts and crafts.

The fair this year will be celebrated as 'Shilp Mahakumbh' on the lines of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 and craftsmen from all over the world will showcase their creative work. 

Delhi Metro commences ticket sale 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the sale of Surajkund Mela tickets through its mobile application and at metro stations from Thursday (February 6). The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held in Faridabad from February 7 (Friday) to February 23 (Sunday).

Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 application, at all metro stations and designated ticket counters at the Mela venue. In line with the MoU signed between DMRC and Haryana Tourism Corporation on December 13, 2024, this initiative will streamline the ticketing process, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors.

Know about prices and timings of 'Surajkund Mela'

The price of the ticket will be Rs 120 on weekdays and Rs 180 on weekends. Offline tickets will be available at all metro stations from Friday (February 7) to February 23, between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm, and at the mela venue. 

Parking space for visitors 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is also managing 10 parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Additionally, one dedicated parking area has been reserved exclusively for buses to enhance accessibility for group travellers. 

Haryana's Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma earlier reviewed the preparations for the fair with Haryana Tourism Corporation and district administration officials in Surajkund. Sharma said Haryana has preserved its cultural and historical heritage.

1st time- Online stalls bookings done 

He said the Surajkund Mela has been digitised and the booking of stalls has been done online for the first time.

Theme states of 'Surajkund Mela'  

In 2025, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are the theme states and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand- are the partners.

The North East Handloom and Handicraft Association is the cultural partner for the fair, while Delhi Metro is the ticketing partner. 

Chief guests list 

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been invited to inaugurate the fair, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the special guest at the inaugural ceremony.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar has been invited as the chief guest for the closing ceremony. 

