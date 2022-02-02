Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Details of locker holders with I-T: Former IPS officer issues release following raids at Noida residence

Highlights The former IPS officer has said he used to run the lockers legally

The ex-IPS officer said he had received a call from the IT Dept inquiring about the lockers

Cash recovered from other private lockers is not related to us, he said

Former IPS officer, whose residence in Noida sector 50 was raided by the Income Tax Department, has released a press release giving out clarification on the cash recovered. According to the press release, the former IPS officer has said he used to run the lockers legally and the firm is run in the name of his wife. The firm is taken care of by his son. Further, the ex-IPS officer said he had received a call from the Income Tax department which had enquired about the locker. Later, they found Rs 5 crore 77 lakh rupees in the locker, he said.

The Income Tax Department also searched two of our other lockers, he said, adding, "cash recovered from other private lockers is not related to us."

"We have provided all the details of locker holders to the Income Tax Department," the former IPS officer stated in the release.

According to the details, cash worth Rs 5.77 crore was recovered from the premises of the former IPS officer, in Noida sector 50.

The cash was recovered during the search operation which was initially called a survey operation. Bundles of notes of Rs 2,000 and 500 denominations were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department is yet to make a statement on the issue.

A source said the former IPS officer was running a firm from the basement. It has 650 lockers.

The IT department source said that as of now no case was registered and it was only a search operation which they also call survey. The source said that they are checking whether it has any connection with 'benami property' or not.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | UP: I-T raids at over 10 locations of Varanasi, Jaunpur-based jewellers

Latest India News