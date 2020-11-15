In Pics: India celebrates Diwali amid COVID-19 restrictions

Image Source : PTI People light earthen lamp (Diyas) on the occasion of Diwali, in Thrippunithura

Lights decked up buildings and earthen lamps dotted houses as India celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid COVID-19 restrictions and a ban on bursting of firecrackers in several states. Prayers were offered and sweets distributed though people mostly took the virtual route to extend wishes. People also visited temples, observing social distancing norms. Kali puja was celebrated in several states, including West Bengal where people visited Kali temples since the morning to pay obeisance to the deity.

Like previous years, Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers. He flew to the Longewala Post in Rajasthan and praised the soldiers for their valour, saying no force in the world can prevent the country''s brave soldiers from defending its borders.

"...The world today knows that we will not compromise with our interests even one bit at any cost," he said.

In Maharashtra, ''Diwali Pahat'' cultural programmes, an integral part of the festival, were missing this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, some organisations conducted online programmes, like musical events and interviews. Though the Maharashtra government has not banned firecrackers, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced restrictions on the use of crackers and fireworks in the city. The civic body has, however, allowed use of ''mild firecrackers'' on Laxmi Pujan.

Sneak-peek of India celebrating Diwali amid COVID-19 restrictions

Image Source : PTI People burst fire crackers during Diwali celebrations in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Due to rising air pollution and risk of spike in Covid infections, various states and Union Territories across the country have either imposed a complete ban on fire crackers on Diwali or permitted them with heavy restrictions.

Image Source : PTI A priest performs rituals during prayers at Akshardham Temple on the occasion of Diwali

Image Source : PTI Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is lit up during Muhurat trading to mark the Diwali festival, in Mumbai.

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Kali Puja at Kalighat in Kolkata

Image Source : PTI Kali Temple illuminated on the occasion of Kali Puja at Kalighat in Kolkata

Image Source : PTI Kiran Shah, a businessma, along with his family performs rituals during Chopda Pujan (the worshipping of account books) at home on the occasion of Diwali, as temples are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mumbai

Image Source : PTI Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated in blue lights to mark the World Diabetes Day in Mumbai

