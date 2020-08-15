In a first, DRDO developed anti-drone system used for Red Fort security today

Chess. Made by Hyderabad Lab of DRDO

In what can be seen as a first of a kind security deployment, a Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) -developed anti-drone system was deployed to guard the Red Fort during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS The system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3kms & lase target up to 1-2.5kms depending on wattage of laser weapon.

Defence Research & Development Organisation has developed a comprehensive anti-drone solution

