Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thunderstorms, lightning likely over east India during next three days: IMD

Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 27 and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region, the IMD said. Isolated extremely heavy falls were also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till August 27.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during the next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on August 26 and 28.

Thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning, are likely over east India during the next three days, the IMD said, while subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest and central India and west coast during the next 5 days.

Last week, the IMD had said the Southwest Monsoon is set to revive in north India from August 19, after a gap of nearly two weeks. It said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19 to 21.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 139 mm rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years, as the IMD issued an 'orange alert' for the city.

Officials said heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital that brought the mercury down and provided relief to Delhiites.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded 139 mm rainfall, while the Ridge Station registered 149.2 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, they said.

This is the highest one-day rain for the month of August in at least 13 years, they said.

Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for moderate rain in Delhi

Latest India News