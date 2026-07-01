IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next five days, issues alert for 23 states, check complete forecast

New Delhi:

After days of enduring scorching heat and high humidity, the monsoon has gained full momentum across the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in most parts of the country over the next four to five days. The IMD has issued alerts for 23 states. During this period, some areas may also experience strong winds reaching speeds of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists stated that several major weather systems are currently active across the country and a new low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal, while a cyclonic circulation persists over eastern Bihar. Additionally, a new Western Disturbance is set to affect northwest India starting July 2. Due to these factors, heavy rainfall is expected across the country, stretching from the north to the south.

Weather outlook for Delhi-NCR and UP

In Delhi-NCR, the onset of July could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 60 to 70 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to 31 degrees Celsius, offering relief from the heat.

The monsoon has fully covered Uttar Pradesh and alerts have been issued for heavy rainfall and squalls reaching speeds of 75 km/h across several districts, including Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

Weather in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal

Heavy rainfall and winds blowing at speeds of 60–65 km/h are forecast for several districts in Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Purnia. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of Jharkhand, including Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur, which could lead to a rise in river water levels.

Due to a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain and strong winds are likely in several districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, Purulia, and Nadia.

Weather update for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

A heavy rain alert has been issued for several districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Vidisha, and Khandwa. Flood-like conditions may also develop in some areas. In Rajasthan, several districts, including Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur, are likely to experience heavy rain accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 km/h.

Check weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana

Due to an active Western Disturbance starting July 2, an alert for strong storms and heavy rain has been issued for various parts of both states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Ambala, and Karnal. This will benefit the farmers as rice crops require standing water which majorly depends upon the monsoon rainfall to sustain the heavy irrigation burden.

Rain in Mumbai and South India?

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and waterlogging is reported in several parts of the city and a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for the city. Meanwhile, rainy spells will continue across South India, specifically in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, leading to a drop in temperatures.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital)

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