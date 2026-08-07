'Don't indulge in cheap politics': CM Vijay, Stalin junior's face-off in TN assembly over Mekedatu dam issue

Chennai:

The long-running Cauvery water dispute erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday, with Chief Minister Vijay and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin engaging in a heated exchange over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project.

Raising the issue in the House, Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the state government's approach to the Cauvery water dispute and accused the Vijay government of failing to take adequate steps to oppose Karnataka's plans to construct the Mekedatu dam.

Stalin said Karnataka was moving ahead with preparations for the project and urged the Tamil Nadu government to demonstrate a united political stand against it.

"Karnataka is keen on constructing the Mekedatu dam. Regarding this issue, the Karnataka government has been taking steps forward. Like the Karnataka government, we should also demonstrate that we are united against the construction of the Mekedatu dam," Stalin said.

He pointed out that several political parties in Tamil Nadu had called for an all-party meeting on the issue and questioned why the state government had not convened one.

Stalin also sought clarity on reports about a possible visit by Chief Minister Vijay to Karnataka. He referred to differing statements from Tamil Nadu ministers and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar regarding the proposed visit and asked whether Vijay planned to travel to Karnataka.

"Will you convene an all-party meeting or not? Will the Chief Minister plan to visit Karnataka or not?" Stalin asked.

CM Vijay hits back

Responding to the Opposition's allegations, Chief Minister Vijay said the Tamil Nadu Assembly had already passed a resolution opposing the Mekedatu project and that he had personally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing the state's opposition.

"There is no need to convene an all-party meeting. Please do not play politics on the Mekedatu dam issue," Vijay said.

He asserted that the government would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water.

"Whatever our stand may be, we have expressed it through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our government will not compromise on its rights regarding the river water issue or the Mekedatu dam issue," he said.

Vijay also urged political parties to avoid attempting to claim credit over the issue, saying the matter concerned the state's interests rather than political gains.

Vijay's Karnataka visit deferred

The Assembly exchange comes amid a reported proposal for Vijay to visit Bengaluru over the Cauvery issue. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had reportedly asked Vijay to defer the visit, citing heightened tensions and protests linked to the water-sharing dispute.

Shivakumar instead offered to host Vijay in the future for a visit to the drought-hit Cauvery basin when the situation was more conducive to discussions.

What is the Mekedatu Dam dispute?

The proposed Mekedatu project has been a longstanding source of tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka plans to construct a reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, now part of Bengaluru South, primarily to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and generate around 400 MW of electricity.

Karnataka has maintained that the project will not affect Tamil Nadu's allocated share of Cauvery water. Tamil Nadu, however, has strongly opposed the proposal, arguing that the project could affect the state's water availability and the existing Cauvery water-sharing arrangement.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has maintained that the state will continue preparations to submit a revised Detailed Project Report for the project.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, Vijay opposed the Mekedatu proposal and questioned why the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission were considering Karnataka's plans despite Tamil Nadu's objections.

The dispute over the project is expected to remain a major flashpoint between the two neighbouring states, with both governments maintaining sharply contrasting positions on the proposed dam.

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