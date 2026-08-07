Arunachal CM Pema Khandu denies Chinese incursion in state, says Army is maintaining Indian territory

Itanagar:

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday dismissed reports of a Chinese incursion into the state, saying he would verify the claims by speaking to local residents and the Indian Army.

Speaking to media persons in Itanagar, Khandu said he would gather more details about the alleged movement of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) before making any further statement.

"We don't think there was an incursion as the Indian Army personnel are deployed and maintaining the territory. I have also urged the local tribes; I will hear them and also talk to the army," he said.

Last month, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung had also rejected reports of Chinese encroachment, describing them as "just rumours" and urging the media to verify such claims before publishing them.

Natung said there was no Chinese encroachment in the state and asserted that Indian troops remain deployed along the border around the clock to safeguard the country's territory. He urged people not to believe unverified claims circulating on social media.

"Our soldiers are standing 24/7 on the borders to protect Mother India. I can say with confidence that China does not dare to cross even one inch of Indian territory. These claims are just rumours and should not be believed," he had said.

Allegations of Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh

The chief minister’s remarks came amid allegations by the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a local body, that personnel of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had entered areas near Yaja and Togo villages in Taksing circle, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

NWS chairman Keru Chader claimed that Chinese troops had reached locations “almost at our doorstep”, alleging that they had moved to within 15-16 km of the villages through the Ollo stream.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either the Indian Army or the Centre regarding any fresh Chinese incursion in the sector.

The latest allegations are part of a series of claims made by the Nah Welfare Society since June.

The organisation had earlier submitted a representation to the Upper Subansiri district administration, alleging that the PLA had expanded its presence in several strategically important areas around Taksing, including Oying in the Asaphila region, Paniar, Marpan, Portrang and Tingdingtang, and had established military infrastructure in these locations.

Indian Army rejects incursion claims

The Indian Army subsequently rejected the allegations, stating that they were not supported by facts and that there was no evidence of any fresh Chinese intrusion.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has also urged people to refrain from circulating unverified information, while maintaining that security agencies were closely monitoring developments along the border.

Located in the remote Upper Subansiri district, Taksing is one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most strategically sensitive frontier regions along the border with China.

With inputs from ANI

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