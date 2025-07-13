IMD issues red and orange weather alerts across multiple states amid active monsoon conditions The IMD has issued red and orange alerts across multiple Indian states, warning of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and lightning due to active monsoon systems.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued district-wise red and orange alerts for the next 2–3 hours, warning of severe weather conditions across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, and the Northeast, as the monsoon system intensifies across the country.

Red alerts issued for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall

The IMD has sounded Red Warnings for isolated areas in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, forecasting cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds up to 40 kmph, and intense rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour. The districts under this alert include:

Uttar Pradesh: Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bareilly, and Pilibhit

Gujarat: Surendranagar, Botad

People in these regions are advised to take shelter and avoid open areas due to the risk of lightning strikes and localised flooding.

Orange alerts for widespread moderate rainfall and thunderstorms

An Orange Alert, indicating potentially hazardous weather, has been issued for numerous districts across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Gujarat. The forecast includes thunderstorms, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds up to 60 kmph, with rainfall ranging between 5–15 mm/hr.

Notable districts under orange alert include:

Jammu and Kashmir: Kishtwar, Anantnag, Doda, Reasi, Bandipora

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur

Rajasthan: Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Barmer, Jalore

Bihar: West Champaran, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Saharsa, Darbhanga, and others

Gujarat: Over 30 districts including Kachchh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, and more

Uttar Pradesh: Several eastern districts including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, and Prayagraj

Jharkhand: Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Giridih, and others

Chhattisgarh & Odisha: Surajpur, Korea, Raigarh, Dhenkanal, and Angul

Monsoon activity in northeast

The IMD also highlighted enhanced monsoon activity in Northeast India, with forecasts predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram over the next five days.

Forecast Highlights:

Day 1 and 2: Heavy rain at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya; thunderstorms in Assam and Meghalaya

Day 3: Heavy rainfall expected across much of the Northeast

Day 4: Very heavy rainfall likely in Meghalaya

Day 5: Continued rainfall in Meghalaya and Mizoram

In addition, parts of Assam are expected to experience hot and humid conditions, with maximum temperatures 3–5°C above normal.

Weather systems driving the activity

The ongoing weather conditions are driven by:

A monsoon trough extending from Bikaner to the northeast Bay of Bengal

An upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha–West Bengal

A low-level cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam (now weakened)

A moisture-laden trough stretching from north Haryana to the Bay of Bengal

These systems are feeding significant moisture into the atmosphere, resulting in widespread thunderstorms and rainfall activity.

IMD advisory

The IMD has urged residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone regions to remain vigilant and stay updated with official advisories. Farmers, outdoor workers, and transport services are advised to reschedule or adjust activities as per local weather conditions.