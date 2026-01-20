IMD issues rain alert in nine states from January 22 to 25, temperature set to drop again | Details here The IMD has issued a rain and storm alert for nine states from January 22 to 25 as winter makes a strong comeback. Heavy rain, snowfall and dense fog are expected across several regions including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and the western Himalayan belt.

People hoping for winter to ease may face another shock as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms across nine states between January 22 and January 25. As per the weather department, wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kilometres per hour which may lead to a fresh dip in temperatures. Dense fog during morning hours is expected to worsen visibility and cause disruptions, it added.

Alert for heavy rain and strong winds in 9 states

According to IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between January 22 and January 25. Wind speeds may reach around 40 kilometres per hour during this period. The western Himalayan region is expected to receive heavy rain and snowfall from January 22 to January 24. Himachal Pradesh may experience lightning and rain on January 20. Punjab may see scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall between January 22 and January 25. In Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, heavy rain and snowfall are likely on January 20, 21 and 23. Gusty winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour may hit the region, as per the weather department.

Delhi weather update

In Delhi, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Clear sunshine during the afternoon is likely to provide some relief. However, light to moderate rainfall is predicted from January 23. Dense fog may persist over the next three to four days but cold wave conditions are not expected for now.

Cold wave and rain warning in Uttar Pradesh

A cold wave alert has been issued for more than 10 cities in Uttar Pradesh on January 20. Cities including Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Barabanki, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and Meerut may witness chilly winds blowing at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour in the morning. Lucknow is expected to record a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius today. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast between January 22 and January 25.

Weather changes expected in Bihar

Bihar is likely to see a shift in weather conditions from January 20. Cities including Patna, Gaya, Jehanabad, Buxar, Siwan, Bhojpur, Saran, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Khagaria may record a temperature drop of one to two degrees Celsius. Patna is expected to see a maximum temperature of 21 degrees and a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius today.

Haryana and Punjab weather updates

In Haryana, winter conditions will persist until January 26. Punjab districts including Amritsar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Bathinda, Firozpur and Hoshiarpur may witness dense fog from January 20 to January 22. Rainfall is expected in the state from January 23.

Alert in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan

Weather will remain normal in Jammu and Kashmir until January 21 but moderate to heavy rain, snowfall and strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are expected between January 22 and January 25. Several districts of Rajasthan may receive rain on January 22 and 23. Cities such as Sikar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Sri Ganganagar may see a drop in temperature as a result.

Cold to intensify again in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is likely to see relief from cold until January 21. Light rain on January 22 and 23 may cause a dip in temperatures in cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

Weather outlook for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

In Uttarakhand, the weather may worsen on January 20. Minimum temperatures in many areas may fall to four to five degrees Celsius. Light to moderate rain is expected in Nainital, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar on January 23. Himachal Pradesh may also see a shift in weather on Tuesday. Shimla is expected to record a maximum of 14 degrees and a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius. From January 23, heavy rain and snowfall may disrupt normal life. In Manali, the maximum temperature may drop to minus 3 degrees and the minimum could fall to minus 15 degrees Celsius.

