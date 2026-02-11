IMD issues rain alert in JK, Himachal and Uttarakhand; temperatures to rise in several regions In Delhi-NCR, the sky will remain mostly clear today, with morning haze expected. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to range between 24°C to 26°C and 10°C to 12°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will remain close to normal.

Weather conditions across the country continue to fluctuate. While daytime temperatures are giving a feeling of warmth, nights remain cold in many regions. Due to the impact of western disturbances, rainfall activity has also been observed in some states. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures in eastern India are likely to gradually rise by about 2–3°C over the next three days. After that, no significant change is expected. This indicates that summer is slowly approaching eastern parts of the country.

Rain alert in several states

Meanwhile, two new western disturbances are becoming active over the western Himalayan region. The IMD has forecast rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on February 11. Light to moderate rain and snowfall are also expected at isolated places in these areas on February 14 and 15. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely during this period. On February 16, light rain may also occur in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

Temperatures rising in several states in north India

Although temperatures are gradually rising in several states, minimum temperatures between 5–10°C are still being recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, northern Madhya Pradesh, northern Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and parts of Northeast India. In many places across western and eastern India, temperatures are ranging between 10–15°C. Pali in western Rajasthan recorded the lowest temperature in the plains at 5.6°C.

Dense fog is likely during the morning hours in Meghalaya, while light fog may occur in the morning in other states.

Sky to remain clear in Delhi

In Delhi-NCR, the sky will remain mostly clear today, with morning haze expected. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to range between 24°C to 26°C and 10°C to 12°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will remain close to normal. Winds are expected to blow at a speed of 10–20 kmph during the day. Similar weather conditions will prevail on Thursday, with clear skies and breezy conditions. There is no possibility of rain in Delhi and NCR.