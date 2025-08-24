IMD issues rain alert in Delhi NCR, UP and other states; cloudbursts devastate Uttarakhand The weather department has warned of possible landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. From Sunday through the end of the week, the department has issued alerts for cloudbursts, lightning and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

New Delhi:

The monsoon has once again intensified across the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar from August 24 to 26.

Similar conditions are expected over Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Moderate to heavy rain likely in Delhi

On Saturday evening, Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder. Several areas witnessed traffic snarls due to severe waterlogging. The national capital is under alert for moderate to heavy rain for Sunday as well. The meteorological department has forecast rain accompanied by strong winds in several areas including Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, and ITO.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the city's maximum temperature was recorded at 34.5°C, which was 0.3°C below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7°C, 0.8°C below the seasonal average.

Delhi AQI in "Satisfactory" category

The city's air quality remained in the "Satisfactory" category. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 93 at 6 pm. An AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, while a level up to 50 is considered good.

Cloudbursts wreak havoc in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is facing widespread devastation due to relentless rains. Following cloudbursts in Dharali and Syana Chatti in Uttarkashi, severe destruction was reported late at night in Tharali and Narayanbagad blocks of Chamoli district. Cloudbursts in three locations in these blocks brought gushing water and debris, damaging several buildings and shops.

The weather department has issued a fresh forecast for Sunday as well. According to the report, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Nainital.