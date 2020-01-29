IIT-Bombay issues circular warning against 'anti-national' activities on Powai campus

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has issued circular warning students against participating in "anti-national activites" and all types of activism on its Powai Campus. Students at the IIT-Bombay campus were stunned to receive the 15-point circular from the authorities which some have labeled as "restrictions" on their freedom and rights.

The circular, which was sent via email by the Associate Dean of Student Affairs to the students list out 15 rules, which the students are expected to follow at all times.

The directive No. 10 has virtually spooked the students: "Residents shall not participate in any anti-national, anti-social and/or any other undesirable activities."

"No posters or leaflets/pamphlets distribution allowed in the hostel without permission from respective hostel council or DoSA (Dean of Student Affairs)," one of the rules in the email read.

"Speeches/plays/music or any other activities that disturb the peace of hostel environment is strictly prohibited. Not allowed even if faculty is part of the gathering. Only matters that are approved from DoSA office will be permitted," said another rule.

"Residents shall not participate in any anti-national, anti-social and or any other undesirable activities," another rule added.

When contacted, an IIT-Bombay spokesperson said the circular was sent by the Associate Dean (Student Affairs), and "these are not new rules, but were in the statutes".

Terming the circular as a violation of Article 19, the student said that these rules basically bars them from expressing their freedom of speech.

Incidentally, three weeks ago, IIT-Bombay had frowned at the personal statements made by some people as attributed to it, and reiterated that it was a non-political institution.

It has also dissociated itself from an active group called "IIT-Bombay for Justice" saying it is not an officially recognized body.

(With IANS inputs)