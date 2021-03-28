Image Source : PTI 40 persons tests COVID-19 positive at IIM Ahmedabad

As many as 40 people including students and a professor tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Twenty-five students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar found to be COVID-19 positive.

"As many as 40 people including students and a professor -- were found positive in tests conducted at the institute and they were isolated," said Mehul Acharya, deputy health officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

When talking about IIT, an IIMA official said that currently there are 25 Covid-19 positive students on campus.

"Many are asymptomatic and recovering fast. All our academic activities are in online mode from last year. Entry and exit from the campus have been restricted. We regularly share precautionary guidelines for all the residents of the campus," the official said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: ​At 62,714, India records highest single day COVID-19 spike so far this year

Latest India News