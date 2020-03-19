ICSE Board Exams postponed till March 31 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The ICSE board on Thursday postponed class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31.

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed CBSE Class 12, CBSE Class 10 Board exams due to coronavirus outbreak in India. The Class 10, Class 12 CBSE Board exams will be rescheduled after March 31. The decision comes after the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) ordered CBSE to postpone exams.

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed three lives in India so far while 169 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded as on Thursday even as the country imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, postponing CBSE's class 10 and 12 board exams and stepping up vigil at airports.

