ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case: CBI files chargesheets against Kochhars, Dhoot; court yet to take cognisance

ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case: In the latest development to the ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former ICICI Bank MD and chairman Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot. However, the court is yet to take cognisance of the matter.

The case was first registered in January 2019 against Videocon International Electronics Limited Videocon Industries Limited, Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Virendra Kochhar, NuPower Renewables Limited, Supreme Energy Private Limited and Unknown public servants under sections 120-B read with 420 IPC and Section 7 read with section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the PC Act.

On August 26, 2009, a Sanctioning Committee headed by Chanda Kochhar, MD sanctioned Rupee Term Loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL) in contravention of rules and policies of the bank in criminal conspiracies with the co-accused persons dishonestly by abusing her official position as public servant.

When loan was disbursed?

The loan was disbursed on September 7, 2009 and on very next date September 8, 2009, Dhoot, (MD Videocon Group) transferred Rs 64 crore to NRL managed by Deepak Kochhar from Videocon Industries Limited through his company Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd. (SEPL).

NRL was incorporated on December 24, 2008. Dhoot and his relative Saurabh Dhoot resigned from the directorship of NRL on January 15,2009. Before resigning. V N Dhoot allotted 1997500 warrants (convertible into equity) to Deepak Kochhar.

On June 5, 2009 shares of NRL held by V N Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar were transferred to Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL).

Dhoot resigned from the directorship of SEPL

SEPL was incorporated on July 3, 2008 with its directors as V.N. Dhoot and his associate Vasant Kakade. Dhoot resigned from the directorship of SEPL on January 15, 2009 by transferring his shares to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar.

Between June 2009 and October 2011, ICICI Bank sanctioned Rupee Term Loan of Rs 1875 crore to six companies of Videocon Group for the purpose of enabling them to repay the unsecured loan availed by these companies from Videocon Industries Limited. All these loans were sanctioned after Chanda Kochhar took over the charge of ICICI Bank as MD & CEO.

Of the six loans, Chanda Kochhar was one of the committee members in two loans i.e. RTL of Rs 300 crore to VIEL and RTL of Rs 750 crore to VIL.

ICICI bank releases FDR security

The ICICI bank had also released the security available in the form of FDR of Rs 50 crore in the accounts of Sky Appliance Ltd and Techno Electronic Ltd without any justification.

On April 26, 2012, the existing outstanding of the six RTL accounts were adjusted in RTL of Rs 1730 crore, sanctioned to VIL under refinance of domestic debt. The account of VIL was declared NPA on June 30, 2017. The present outstanding in the account is Rs 1033 crore.

What CBI says?

"During investigation, it has been found that in furtherance of criminal conspiracy with other accused persons, Chanda Kochhar sanctioned various loans to Videocon Group despite having business dealings with VN Dhoot. That investigation revealed that on September 8, 2009, an amount of Rs 64 crore was transferred out of a disbursed amount of Rs 283.45 crore, sanctioned to Videocon International Electronic Limited by a committee headed by Chanda Kochhar, to the company's account of her husband. Thus Chanda Kochhar has committed criminal breach of trust punishable under Section 409 of IPC, by sanctioning RTL of Rs 300 crore and later on converted the funds of Rs 64 crore for her own use," the CBI has alleged.

The CBI said that being a public servant, she was entrusted with the bank funds for which she was liable to discharge such trust in accordance with the guidelines issued by the ICICI Bank.

The CBI has learnt that Chanda Kochhar was residing in a flat without consideration. During the period she dealt with loan proposal of Videocon Group and sanctioned for sanction as a member of the committee flat was under litigation for possession between Videocon Industries Limited and Deepak Kochhar. Subsequently, the flat (valued at Rs 5.25 crore in 1996) was transferred to Quality Advisor, a family trust of Deepak Kochhar at a meagre amount of Rs 11 lakh in 2016.

More about the case

According to reports, Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as a loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement after filing of the FIR in 2019.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered the money laundering case following an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhar couple, Dhoot, and others.

