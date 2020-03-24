Image Source : AP Coronavirus: I&B ministry asks states to ensure 'operational continuity' of print, electronic media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories on March 23, the ministry said robust and essential information dissemination networks like TV channels, news agencies "are of utmost importance to ensure timely and authentic information dissemination". The virus outbreak has killed eight people so far in India. Total number of active COVID19 cases so far in the country is 446, as on March 24. 37 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 9 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Among the latest two deaths was a 54-year-old man with no history of foreign travel, suggesting the start of community transmission of the virus. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has crossed the 16,000 mark. As many as 370,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in 168 countries/regions across the globe. In India, 30 states/union territories have imposed a statewide lockdown covering a total of 548 districts. Inter-state bus services, passenger trains, and metro services remain suspended till March 31 in addition to domestic flights which will be grounded starting Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Manipur reports first confirmed COVID-19 case