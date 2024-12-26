CCPA penalises three coaching institutes for misleading advertisements on UPSC results | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIB The penalty on coaching centres was imposed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed penalties on three prominent coaching institutes for allegedly advertising misleading claims about the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) results for 2022 and 2023. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reported on Thursday that Vajirao & Reddy Institute and StudyIQ IAS were each fined Rs 7 lakh. Meanwhile, Edge IAS faced a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for similar offences.

In addition to the financial penalties, the CCPA has ordered the institutes to cease publishing these misleading advertisements immediately. These actions are taken to protect and promote the rights of consumers and to ensure that no false or misleading advertisements are made for any goods or services that contravene the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, directed the institutes to cease misleading advertisements immediately, stating consumer rights and adherence to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Findings against Vajirao & Reddy Institute

The authority discovered that Vajirao & Reddy Institute prominently displayed the names and pictures of successful candidates on its website while promoting various paid courses. However, it failed to disclose which specific courses the candidates had taken. An investigation revealed that all 617 claimed successful candidates had enrolled only in the institute's Interview Guidance Programme. This deliberate omission misled consumers into believing that all courses offered by the institute had similar success rates, violating their right to accurate and transparent information.

These facts are important for the potential students to decide on the courses that may be suitable for them and should not have been concealed in the advertisement. For the potential consumers, this information would have contributed to their making an informed choice about the course to be opted for their success at CSE, the ministry's release added.

Findings against Edge IAS

CCPA also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Edge for advertising misleading claims regarding results of UPSC CSE 2023. Edge IAS, in its published advertisement, prominently carried pictures and names of 13 successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 while concealing important information such as the course opted for by them. CCPA found out that 11 were enrolled in the Interview Guidance Program (IGP) and 2 were enrolled in the Mentoring Course and IGP, which comes into play only after clearing the preliminary and mains examinations.

