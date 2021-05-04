Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. IAF to set up 100-bed COVID care facility in Bengaluru.

With the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday announced that it will establish a 100-bed COVID care treatment facility at its Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

In a series of tweets, the IAF said the 20 beds would be ready by May 6.

"Indian Air Force decides to establish a 100 bedded COVID care treatment facility at Air Force Station Jalahalli, Bengaluru for the general public. First 20 beds will be operational on 06 May 21 with oxygen concentrators. Remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by May 20," the IAF said, reports news agency ANI.

According to the IAF, the 100 bed Covid care facility will be manned by specialists, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff provided by the Bengaluru Command Hospital Air Force.

Admission to the facility will be coordinated by civic agency and the state government through a nodal officer, it said.

Of the total 100 beds, there will be 10 ICU beds and 40 with piped oxygen.

The remaining 50 will have oxygen concentrators.

The IAF said the state government has assured the necessary support for pharmacy, oxygen and security.

The situation in Karnataka is grim which reported over 44,438 cases and 239 deaths on Monday taking the total infections and fatalities to 1646303 and 16,250.

Bengaluru is worst hit with over 20,000 caseloads daily and over 100 deaths.

There are over three lakh active cases in the city.

Also Read: IAF aircraft delivers supplies to Lucknow for setting up COVID hospital

Latest India News