IAF Jaguar jet crash: Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav cremated with full military honours Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav belonged to a family of ex-servicemen, with his father Sushil having served in the IAF and his grandfather and great-grandfather also having served in the Army.

An IAF Jaguar aircraft crash killed Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav near the Jamnagar IAF station on Wednesday night. The IAF pilot was cremated on Friday with full military honours at his native Majra Bhalkali village in Haryana’s Rewari district. The 28-year-old who died in the tragic crash had gotten engaged recently and was to get married in November this year, his family said.

Yadav belonged to a family of ex-servicemen, with his father Sushil having served in the IAF and his grandfather and great-grandfather also having served in the Army. His mortal remains were brought to Rewari before being taken to his native village.

The last rites ceremony saw a large number of people, including ex-servicemen who carried the tri-colour in their hands and stood on the roads, showering flower petals as the vehicle carrying his mortal remains arrived.

IAF personnel offered a gun salute during the funeral ceremony and former Haryana minister Banwari Lal, BJP MLA from Bawal in Rewari district, Krishan Kumar, thousands of locals, Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, members of the armed forces, police officers, gathered to salute the IAF officer as his family members bid the braveheart a tearful departure.

The pilot is survived by his father, mother and younger sister, who is currently pursuing a B.Tech programme. Yadav’s relative told media persons that he was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF in 2020.

The IAF has ordered an investigation into the jet crash and condoled the death of the young pilot.

