BREAKING: IAF fighter jet 'inadvertently releases air store' near Pokhran due to technical snag

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet accidentally released an air store near Pokhran during a training mission due to a technical snag. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Pokhran, Rajasthan. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage reported on the ground. The IAF has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the technical issue that led to the inadvertent release.

Indian Air Force in an X post said, "An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported."

