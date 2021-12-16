Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tri services inquiry into CDS chopper crash to be completed in 15 days: Govt sources

Government sources on Thursday said that a Tri services inquiry into the CDS chopper crash is expected to be completed within the next two weeks. The inquiry is headed by an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and country's best chopper pilot Air Marshal Manvendra Singh and one each Brigadier-rank officer from the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

"The statements of the witness are being recorded by the inquiry team which includes people on the ground near the crash site in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. The team is expected to complete its proceedings in the next two weeks," top government sources told ANI.\

The inquiry teams had started their work on the very next day the incident took place. The statements are being recorded and in one or two cases, some people have changed their account of the incidents, they said.

Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 other military officials were traveling in the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter which crashed minutes before landing the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington killing all passengers and crew on board on December 8.

