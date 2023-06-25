Sunday, June 25, 2023
     
IAF carries out Exercise Ranvijay with focus on integrated operations

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Prayagraj Updated on: June 25, 2023 13:34 IST
IAF carries out Exercise Ranvijay with focus on integrated operations

Indian Air Force: With a focus on integration, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out Exercise Ranvijay where day and night operations by combat aircraft including the Su-30s were conducted.

"Exercise Ranvijay was conducted in UB Hills and Central Air Command Area of Responsibility from June 16-23 wherein full spectrum operations by all combat assets by day and night were carried out," Central Air Command of the IAF said.

"The focus was on Integrated operations while optimally exploiting electronic warfare capabilities of the Indian Air Force," CAC added.

The exercise was carried out from different air bases of the command headquartered in Prayagraj. Different IAF commands have been carrying out wargames and aerial drills to enhance jointness with the other two services as part of the government's move to strengthen integration among the forces. 

(With ANI inputs)

