IAF taking steps to be future-ready keeping in view overall security scenario: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu at Combined Graduation Parade in Dundigal, Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking steps to be future-ready keeping in view the overall security situation, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday. She also lauded the induction of women officers in all roles and branches into the IAF while also stressing that the number of women fighter pilots would increase in the future. President Murmu further hailed the Ministry of Defence for its impetus on the indigenization of weapons.

The President's remarks came while addressing the Combined Graduation Parade in Dundigal, Telangana. She also reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy.

"Armed forces have to keep in mind an integrated perspective of defence preparedness. I am happy to note that our Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high-technology war. I am also happy to know about the indigenization efforts of the Ministry of Defense for realizing the national agenda of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," President Murmu said.

President Murmu recalls her first sortie

She recalled her historic sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on April 8 this year, in which she flew for approximately 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley with a view of Himalayas, and described it as a "great experience".

"​I am glad that the Indian Air Force is now inducting women officers in all roles and branches. There is a substantial number of women fighter pilots which is bound to increase. In April 2023, I flew a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tejpur Air Force station in Assam. I flew for nearly 30 minutes covering the Brahmaputra and Tejpur valleys with a great view of the Himalayas before returning to the Air Force station. It was indeed a great experience to fly at a height of about 2 km above sea level at a speed of about 800 km/hour," she said.

Notably, President Murmu, after her sortie in Assam, became to third President and the second woman President to do so.

Ministry of Defence 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push

In its latest move in the direction of self-reliance, the Defence Ministry approved a fresh list of 928 components and subsystems to be procured from the domestic industry, news agency PTI reported.

The Ministry said that the aim of the step falls in line with the government's push to ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence production.

(With agencies inputs)

