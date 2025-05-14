IACCS neutralised Pak's missiles and drones: Know all about India's Integrated Air Command and Control System The IACCS system of the Indian Air Force was responsible for intercepting every missile and drone launched by Pakistan. Let's know about India's Integrated Air Command and Control System.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This military strike resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. Although India specifically targeted terrorist bases, Pakistan responded by escalating the situation, launching up to 400 drones and missiles to target cities, military bases, and places of worship.

However, every single one of these attacks was successfully neutralised by India's defense systems. In a coordinated effort, all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces worked together to implement a highly effective air defense strategy, ensuring that not a single Pakistani missile breached Indian territory. In this context, it's important to understand the role of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), a system highlighted by Air Marshal AK Bharti.

What is IACCS?

Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) is an advanced automated command and control center of the Indian Air Force, which is designed to manage and monitor air operations. It plays a key role in enhancing the Indian Air Force's network-centric warfare capabilities.

This system integrates all air and ground sensors, weapon systems, command and control nodes to provide information about an integrated air situation. In simple language, it is a system that provides information about air activities taking place during war across the country at one place, allowing the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense units to coordinate and respond effectively.

What is the purpose of creating IACCS and how does it work?

The primary objective of developing the IACCS is to enhance the strength and effectiveness of the Indian Air Force. It plays a crucial role in overseeing air operations, particularly during network-centric warfare. This system provides real-time data of imagery, data and audio communication in visual form between satellites, aircraft and ground stations, that too without any interruption. This enables a comprehensive assessment of aerial activity, helping determine what is present in the air and whether any action by the Indian Air Force is necessary

This system keeps track of all types of activities—whether in space, the sky, or on the ground—and compiles that information in a centralised manner. The key benefit is that data from any region is available in real time, at a single point. It also distributes this information across various command and control centers, enabling better coordination.

In addition, the system operates the automated air defense network, allowing for the swift identification of threats and immediate response. The IACCS also plays a vital role in target selection by determining which threats should be engaged and which should not. Another important feature of this system is its ability to enhance coordination between the Indian Air Force and other branches of the armed forces.

Speaking of the importance of the IACCS system, it has been specifically developed to meet the demands of modern warfare and plays a crucial role in network-centric operations. Moreover, IACCS can also be integrated with the Army's Akash air defense system and other systems, allowing for an expanded operational range and improved capabilities. This integration ensures that the system remains adaptable and more effective in addressing the complex demands of modern warfare.

