Hyderabad: Two trains collide at Kacheguda Railway Station, 10 injured

Hyderabad: Over dozen injured after two trains collide at Kacheguda Railway Station

At least 10 people injured after two trains collide at Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad on Monday morning. According to South Central Railway officials, one was an Intercity Express train while the other was an MMTS train. “Both trains were moving slowly since they were within the station limits. As per preliminary information, two persons were injured,” an SCR official told reporters.

Hyderabad: Two trains have collided at Kacheguda Railway Station. More details awaited. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/tr5GCvfKke — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Police personnel and other railway staff are at the stop and administering first aid to the injured and shifting them to the hospital.

The train mishap occurred when an MMTS train rammed into Kongu express waiting at the platform. According to local media reports, the accident is learned to have occurred due to signaling fault.

As per reports, the railway authorities re-scheduled some trains due to the accident and are removing the bogies from the track. Meanwhile, several train services on the line were badly hit due to the incident.

