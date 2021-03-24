Hyderabad: CISF seize 1.03 crore foreign currency from passenger at RGIA

Image Source : INDIA TV Hyderabad: CISF seize 1.03 crore foreign currency from a passenger at RGIA

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Wednesday seized foreign currency worth Ra 1.03 crore from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

On the basis of behaviour detection, Head Constable Jitender Kumar of CISF surveillance team noticed suspicious activities of a passenger while entering the terminal building of Hyderabad Airport. On suspicion, the said passenger was diverted to a random X-BIS machine point, for thorough checking of his luggage.

The passenger was later identified as Mr. Mohammed Mustafa, aged bout 37 yrs, Resident of Hyderabad, who was supposed to travel to Dubai by IndiGo Airlines flight.

During x-ray screening, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Kumar Yadav of CISF observed suspicious images inside his bag and referred the bag for physical checking. On physical checking of the bag, the foreign currency of various countries were found concealed inside the sweet boxes kept inside the bag. The approximate cost of the recovered high volume of foreign currency is an INR-1.03 crore.

Senior officers of CISF and Customs Officials were informed about the matter. On inquiry, Mr. Mohammed Mustafa could not produce any valid document for carrying such an amount of foreign currency.

ALSO READ: International commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till April 30

Latest India News