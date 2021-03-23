International commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till April 30

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flight services till April 30. Scheduled international flight operations were suspended from March 23 last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The aviation regulator, however, said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis.

Amid the suspension, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with several countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France, among others.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

