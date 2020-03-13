Hum Hindustani: When those affected by Delhi riots spoke with Rajat Sharma

Image Source : INDIA TV Hum Hindustani: When those affected by Delhi violence spoke with Rajat Sharma

Delhi riots not only caused large-scale property damage but claimed lives of more than 50 people. Wound both physical and mental will take long time to heal and it will be a task to bridge the trust deficit. Those who bore the brunt of Delhi violence spoke with Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV in a programme 'Hum Hindustani'

People spoke their hearts out. A man underlined need to improve the state of the economy in times when violence is taking centre stage. Members of the audience also said that steps should be taken so that people start trusting each other. Opinion was expressed that strict action should be taken against those who speak of breaking the country.

Some of those present opined that there are some people in India who do not want peace to prevail in the country. Some members of the audience made allegations against the police.

When Rajat Sharma mentioned attacks on policemen, people agreed that such incidents should not take place.

A discussion was held on inflammatory speeches. Everyone agreed that action should be taken against those making inflammatory speeches. Some of those present also opined that if National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had visited violence-hit areas on the very first day, things may not have spiralled out of control as they did.

The audience expressed displeasure over lack of action against Kapil Mishra. They urged the government to listen to people's voices. They said that all Indians need to come together and be united instead of targetting any particular community.