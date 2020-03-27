Scenes of huge crowds marching on foot emerge from Delhi-UP border amid coronavirus lockdown

Scenes of huge crowds moving across Delhi-UP border emerge amid coronavirus lockdown

Scenes of huge crowds moving across the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border have emerged amid a lockdown in the country due to coronavirus crisis. The images showed the people marching on foot, crossing the border and moving towards their destinations. These could include a large number of migrant workers.

Earlier today, SpiceJet offered services of its aircraft and crew members to the government for any humanitarian mission. The airline said it is ready to operate some flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna to alleviate the suffering of migrant workers, especially those from Bihar.

While domestic and international passenger flights have been banned from operating till April 14 midnight, IndiGo and GoAir have also offered their aircraft and crew to the government for any mission required to contain the spread of coronavirus.