Minor blast at railway station in Hubli

Image Source : INDIA TV Minor blast at railway station in Hubly

A minor blast has been reported from Karnataka's Hubli. The blast took place at Hubli railway station Monday morning.

Top police officials and rescue teams were at the spot to investigate Hubli railway station blast.

So far no casualty has been reported. Initial reports say that an explosion took place in a box that was being carried by a youth from Andhra Pradesh.

Forensic teams are trying to collect more details from the blast site.