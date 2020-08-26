Image Source : INDIA TV How Women's Equality Day was celebrated in Kashmir

Kashmir observed Women's Equality Day today by commemorating the hard work done by the women of Lolab despite the challenges and difficulties. The 28 Rashtriya Rifles celebrated Women's Equality Day at Chandigam. The event was attended by women working in all sectors such as Sarpanches, Ward members, Teachers, Asha Workers, Anganwadi workers and house wives.

During the event, people were made aware of the significance of Women's Equality Day. A vote of thanks was done for all the female attendees. The attendees shared their experiences of working in the valley amongst men, the challenges faced and the support they received from the men. People were made aware of the fact that in today’s times, women are equal to men in all spheres of life and are doing exceedingly well in whichever field they step into.

The attendees were felicitated with “Iron lady certificates” and a gift to thank them for the indomitable spirit shown by them while working for the benefit of the society and the people.

