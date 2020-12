Image Source : FILE IMAGE How will Indians be vaccinated for COVID-19? Govt issues detailed guidelines

The government on Monday came out with a set of guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country. According to the guidelines issued to states, the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system -- a digitalised platform -- will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the inoculation and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis. The key guidelines include plans to vaccinate 100-200 people in each session per day, monitoring them for 30 minutes after administering the shots for any adverse event and allowing only beneficiary at a time.

HOW WILL INDIANS BE VACCINATED: A LOOK AT DETAILED GUIDELINES

Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be inoculated at the vaccination site, in accordance with the prioritization.

There will be no provision for on-the-spot registrations.

In order to avoid mixing of different coronavirus vaccines in the field, the government has asked states to allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district.

According to the government document, all measures need be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight.

Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the center for vaccination, the guidelines mentioned.

The guidelines further said that there may not be vaccine vial monitors (VVM) and Date of Expiry on the label of COVID-19 vaccine. "This should not discourage vaccinators from using the vaccine. At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all ice packs and unopened vaccine vials should be sent back to the distributing cold chain point," it said.

The vaccination team will consist of five members. Each session should be planned for 100 beneficiaries per day.

If the session site has adequate logistics and space available for waiting room and observation room along with arrangement for crowd management, one more vaccinator officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries, the guidelines stated.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

The priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability.

"The latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and legislative assembly election will be used to identify the population aged 50 years or more," the guidelines stated. Under phase one of the vaccination, it is planned to vaccinate nearly 30 crore population. Twelve photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving license, passport and pension document, will be required for self-registration on the Co-WIN website, it added.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to implement an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy to address the challenges surrounding vaccine rollout progress and benefits. The Centre has stated that the country stands on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine administration, even as certain challenges need to be countered well in time.

"These may include the challenge of ensuring over 1.3 billion people in India receive factual and timely information and updates on vaccine rollout progress and benefits, public's anxiety and queries regarding government's decision for prioritisation of vaccine administration, apprehension about the vaccines introduced after a short trial raising safety concerns, and fear of adverse events, misconception about vaccine efficacy, rumours and negative narrative in media/social media space and laxity observed in public adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," the document stated.

