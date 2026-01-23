How the Punjab government restored canal irrigation in Kandi belt after 40 years The distribution system of the existing 13 dams under the Kandi area was not functional for many years. Therefore, to make it operational, the Punjab government has approved an Rs 11.50 crore project.

Chandigarh:

Since coming to power in 2022, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has been working extensively to further improve the agricultural sector in the state by focusing on upgrading the canal systems and watercourses. The state government has also spent Rs 4,557 crore for this in the past three years. Additionally, it has also allocated Rs 830 crore for laying more than 1,600 km of pipeline in the state.

Upgrading the Kandi Canal is also the focus of the Punjab government. Stage-1 of the Kandi Canal, which passes through the foothills of the Shivalik range, was built in 1998. Meanwhile, Stage 2 was built in 2016.

The Kandi Canal Stage–1 had become dilapidated over the years. For this, the government approved a project for concrete lining and rehabilitation, which helped in the effective flow of the water. Similarly, for providing irrigation facilities to farmers under Kandi Canal Stage–2, six flow distributaries on the right side of the canal and five lift irrigation schemes on the left side were constructed.

Government upgrades Kandi Canal

In view of increasing irrigation demand, the Punjab government has constructed five new lift schemes on the left side of the Kandi Canal. With these 10 lift schemes, irrigation facilities will now be provided to about 74,990 acres under the Kandi Canal command.

"Open watercourses under Stage 2, having a total length of 1219 km, have also been restored as part of the rehabilitation campaign. The underground distribution system of Stage 2 has also been revived, ensuring better irrigation supply to farmers," the government said.

"With these improvements, irrigation facilities will now be available to 72,931 acres of rainfed area in 218 villages of Hoshiarpur district and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district under Stage–2. With water now flowing in both Kandi Canal Stage–1 and Stage–2, farmers are receiving proper irrigation facilities, resulting in significant improvement in their economic conditions," it added.

Restoration of the distribution system of Kandi area dams

The distribution system of the existing 13 dams under the Kandi area was not functional for many years. Therefore, to make it operational, the Punjab government has approved an Rs 11.50 crore project. This will help in restoring the choked and blocked distribution system of 13 dams, which will ultimately help in irrigating 33,000 acres of land.

