How Panaji City Corporation results could shape Goa's 2027 Assembly politics?

Panaji:

The civic polls in Panaji are gaining considerable political attention as the state capital prepares to go to the polls today (March 11) to elect representatives to 30 wards of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP). With results to be declared on March 13, it is believed that the results will impact not only governance in the state capital but also the state's political scenario in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly polls in Goa.

There are a total of 32,496 voters, 15,225 men and 17,271 women, eligible to cast their votes in the election to the Corporation of the City of Panaji. The CCP polls are held on a non-party basis, but various panels are being sponsored by major political parties. The voting is being done through ballot papers.

Litmus test for 2027 Assembly election

Though civic polls are considered to be non-party contests, polls in Panaji are widely viewed as a litmus test in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly polls in Goa. The outcome could indicate whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be able to retain its stronghold in the state capital or whether the Opposition can mount a united challenge.

The Congress has extended support to panels opposing the BJP-backed group in several wards, hoping to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment.

Influence of local parties

The civic polls have also turned out to be a direct political contest between two of the city's prominent figures. While Utpal Parrikar, son of former Chief Minister and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, has joined hands with the Congress and AAP to contest against the BJP-backed panel candidate and the current Mayor of Panaji, Rohit Monserrate, son of Panaji MLA Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate.

Utpal Parrikar had contested the 2022 Assembly elections as an independent candidate but lost to Monserrate. In the current civic polls, he has joined hands with Opposition forces to counter Monserrate's panel that has traditionally dominated the city's civic politics.

BJP's dominance in Panaji

The last elections to the Corporation of the City of Panaji were held on March 20, 2021, and it was a decisive victory for the BJP-backed panel as they emerged victorious by winning 25 out of 30 seats. Following this, Rohit Monserrate took over as the new Mayor of the corporation.

Considering this impressive performance in the last election, the BJP is seeking to hold on to power in the corporation to consolidate their hold over politics in the capital city.

Besides the BJP- and Congress-backed panels, there are also independent candidates and regional parties and citizen panels in the fray, which goes to prove the importance of hyper-local issues in this city.

As far as the regional parties are concerned, neither the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) nor the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) has fielded official candidates for the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections. The Revolutionary Goans Party has managed to secure a 9.81% vote share in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Will the BJP secure Goa in 2027?

The results of the Panaji civic polls may also have significant political implications. If the BJP panels are able to maintain their position, it may help the party gain more ground for the 2027 Goa Legislative Assembly elections and even attempt to retain power for the fourth consecutive term in the state.

In the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP emerged victorious by winning 20 out of the total 40 seats. The Congress party managed to win 11 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party each managed to win two seats, while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party each managed to win one seat. Independent candidates also managed to win three seats.

Alliances are also likely to be significant factors for the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly elections, with the BJP possibly entering into an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. The results of the Panaji civic polls may also provide insight into the upcoming 2027 Goa Legislative Assembly elections.

