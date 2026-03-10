Panaji City Corporation elections: When were they last held and who emerged victorious?

Panaji:

As Panaji gears up for civic elections on March 11, the political atmosphere in the state capital is becoming increasingly charged. Voters will elect representatives for 30 wards of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), with results expected on March 13. The outcome of the polls is seen as crucial for shaping the city’s future governance, development, and urban planning. Political parties across Goa have stepped up campaigning, making this contest one of the most closely watched local elections in the state this year.

Candidates are engaging with residents to outline their vision for Panaji, as the stakes remain high for all contesting parties.

In preparation for the polls, the Goa State Election Commission has issued strict guidelines to ensure free and fair elections. Authorities have imposed bans on unlawful assemblies and processions, aiming to maintain peace and order during the election period.

The District Magistrate of North Goa has specifically prohibited gatherings of five or more people, processions, and carrying of weapons such as swords, daggers, or spears. The use of loudspeakers and shouting of slogans is also banned, particularly in and around the Assembly Complex at Porvorim and the areas under Panaji Police Station. These restrictions will remain in force within a 500-metre radius of key public spaces, streets, and open areas to prevent disturbances during the elections.

Voters are urged to follow the guidelines and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a smooth and peaceful polling process.

About last Panaji City Corporation elections and their result

The latest municipal corporation elections in the Corporation of the City of Panaji were held on March 20, 2021. In this election, the group supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a decisive win, capturing 25 out of the 30 available wards.

After this victory, Rohit Joe Monserrate assumed the position of Mayor of the Corporation.