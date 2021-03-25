Image Source : INDIA TV Opinion | How much dangerous is the double mutant of Coronavirus?

On Wednesday, as India recorded its highest daily Covid tally (53,364) in over five months, news came about the detection of a “double mutant” among 771 variants found in 18 states across the country. The National Centre for Disease Control director said, states witnessing a spike in new cases have found a mutation profile different from the original mutants detected so far during the last six to eight months.

The most alarming part of this is that the double mutants can escape immunity, that is, they have the ability to evade antibodies. These mutants have increased infectivity and they have been found in 15 to 20 per cent of samples. These double mutants do not match any previously catalogued mutants.

This double mutant has been detected in 206 samples in Maharashtra and in nine samples in Delhi, the NCDC director said. Kn Nagpur, around 20 per cent samples were found with double mutants. Out of 10,787 Covid positive samples shared by states and union territories, 771 variants of mutants have been detected till now. The double mutants are said to be different from the UK, South African or Brazilian mutants. More genomic sequencing is now being done to detect the mutants, he said.

In simple words, people who had been acquiring immunity till now are now no more safe from an attack by this “double mutant”. It is dangerous because it can bypass immunity precautions in the body. Nine out of ten districts in Maharashtra have been affected by this “double mutant” virus.

The surge caused by the second wave of Covid pandemic is taking place rapidly. The daily death toll is also rising. On Wednesday, 248 Covid related deaths were reported across India. The Health Ministry has said that 88 per cent of the Covid deaths are among the 45-plus age group. 31,855 fresh cases were reported from Maharashtra on Wednesday, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began last year. Mumbai recorded its highest single day tally of 5,190, up from 3,514 the previous day. Gujarat also recorded its highest count of fresh cases with 1,790 reported on Wednesday. Delhi reported 1,254 new Covid cases, the highest since December 18.

With Holi, Navratra, Shab-e-Barat and Ramzan fast approaching, the authorities in these states are worried. Several state governments have prohibited gatherings on the occasion of Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratra. Complete lockdown has been imposed in Beed district of Maharashtra from March 26 till April 4. Night curfew has been imposed in Nanded district.

Though it would be too early to link the “double mutants” with the spike in Covid cases, the signs are ominous. Baseless rumours are being spread among people. They are being misguided by baseless claims that the Covid vaccines will prove ineffective against these variants.

I would like to ask: Since the “double mutant” variant has been detected only now, how can anyone claim that the vaccines will prove ineffective, without giving it a trial?

Do not believe in rumours. The Centre has appealed to people to ensure three things: (1) testing (2) masks and (3) vaccination. The more number of people are tested, it would be easier for the Centre to curb the spread of the virus. On the vaccination front, the Centre has already approved vaccines for all people in the age group above 45 years with effect from April 1. On Wednesday, the health ministry also claimed that the vaccines would be effective on all variants, whether old or new.

According to Dr V K Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog, mutations in virus are natural. So long as the virus does not mutate, one cannot know its effect, he said. Otherwise, it will be difficult to decide which of the strains or the variants is harmful for humans. The safest action will be to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour so that the virus is not allowed to enter the body.

It is time that everyone of us follow Covid guidelines scrupulously, wear masks in public, stay away from crowded places, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated. These are the only means to save yourselves from the spread of the virus. Let us all join hands to save ourselves from the pandemic.

Celebrating festivals may take place later, but the topmost priority now is to discourage crowds and fight the pandemic. We can celebrate Holi and Eid next year too, provided that we manage to save ourselves. If the government clamps a ban on gatherings like Holi, it is dubbed as anti-Hindu, and if it enforces restrictions on Shab-e-Barat, it is blamed as anti-Muslim. Let us stay away from such frivolous religion-based accusations against one another. Beware of social and religious leaders who may try to inflame your passions.

Secondly, since people of more than 45 years of age are considered the ‘super spreaders’, they should be the first to line up to get vaccine from April 1. If you are above 60 years of age, get yourself vaccinated immediately. Only a vaccine can act as a shield against the virus.

It is true that more than a year has elapsed since the pandemic broke, and yet there is no clarity about the spread of the virus and its mutants. Nobody has so far established the origin of this virus, from where it came, how it spread, and what is the foolproof method of preventing its spread. More than a year has passed, and yet, top experts are unable to give clear replies to questions about this virus.

Even today, when a person is infected with virus, we try to find out the causes behind it. I know of several people, who never came out of their homes, and yet were infected with the virus. And I have seen many, who mingle among the crowds in market places and parties, and have not been infected.

If the virus spreads through crowds, we watch huge rallies almost daily throughout Bengal, Assam, and southern states, and yet these states have not recorded spikes. The virus did not spread among the crowds of farmers who are still sitting on dharna outside the borders of Delhi for nearly four months. And yet, there are instances where nearly a hundred guests assembled at a wedding, and most of them were infected.

About the symptoms, too, the picture is not yet clear. Those suffering from fever and cough, which could be symptoms of Covid, are found negative during tests. Those without any Covid symptoms, are tested positive. I know of some cases, where people were infected, got themselves treated, but after 14 days they were tested positive. Doctors say, this could be due to dead virus that is reflected in tests, and is not dangerous.

The same hazy situation applies to vaccination. Nobody can say definitely that one cannot be infected after taking vaccines. Some claimed the Chinese vaccine is the strongest, because the virus originated from China. But, the Pakistan PM Imran Khan, was found Covid positive after he took the first dose of Chinese vaccine. On Wednesday, Bollywood star Aamir Khan was reported Covid positive. There is Maharashtra minister, Dhananjay Munde, who was found Covid positive twice.

The moot question is: Can anybody say with emphasis that he or she would not be found Covid positive after taking both the doses of vaccine? Experts say, there can be no such guarantee. The only thing that can be said is that the risks of getting Covid virus could be reduced.

Combating a virus, that is changing forms frequently through different strains and mutants, is a really challenging task. The prime necessity is: protection. Wear masks, wash hands frequently, stay away from crowds and get the vaccine. This is the only mode of saving yourself and your family.

