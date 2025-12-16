How many infiltrators arrested since 2014? Has there been any infiltration from Chinese side | Know here The government informed Parliament that 23,926 infiltrators were apprehended along India's borders between 2014 and November 2025. The highest number of arrests was made along the India-Bangladesh border, while not a single case of infiltration was reported along the India-China border.

The government has informed Parliament that security forces have apprehended a total of 23,926 infiltrators along the borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan since 2014. It was also revealed that not a single case of infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during this period. According to official figures presented in the Lok Sabha, the highest number of infiltrators were apprehended along the India-Bangladesh border, followed by the borders with Myanmar, Pakistan, and Nepal-Bhutan.

3,120 infiltrators arrested from January to November 2025

Year-on-year figures show that infiltration attempts are continuously being made across India's western and eastern borders, but no infiltration has been recorded along the northern border with China. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided these figures in a written reply to a question from two Trinamool Congress MPs, Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and Sharmila Sarkar.

He said that a total of 20,806 infiltrators were apprehended along India's borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Nepal-Bhutan from 2014 to 2024. Furthermore, 3,120 infiltrators were arrested along these borders from January to November 2025.

Most arrests along India-Bangladesh border

According to the data, the highest number of arrests, 18,851, were made along the India-Bangladesh border. 1,165 infiltrators were apprehended along the India-Myanmar border, 556 along the India-Pakistan border, and 234 along the India-Nepal-Bhutan borders.

Month-wise data for 2025 up to November shows continued arrest of infiltrators, particularly along the India-Bangladesh border (2,556), India-Myanmar border (437), India-Pakistan border (49), and India-Nepal-Bhutan borders (78). The data reiterated that "no apprehension of infiltrators has been reported along the India-China border even in 2025," reflecting a distinct security situation along the northern frontier.

