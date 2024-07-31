Home Ministry displays order lifting ban on govt employees joining RSS activities

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday displayed the official order on lifting the ban on the participation of government employees in activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its website. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced to withdrawal a ban on the participation of government employees in the RSS' activities which was imposed in 1966.

"The present decision of the government is appropriate and strengthens the democratic system of India," RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

"Due to the contribution of the Sangh in national security, unity and integrity, people of this country have praised the role of the Sangh. Due to its political interests, the then government had baselessly banned the government employees from participating in the activities of a constructive organisation like the Sangh," the statement said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hailed the decision, while Congress and other Opposition parties criticised the move.

"The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi Govt. The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place. The ban was imposed because on 7 Nov 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firing. On 30 Nov 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned Govt staff from joining the RSS," BJP leader Amit Malviya posted on X.

