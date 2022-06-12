Development of villages must for India to reach USD 5 trillion economy, says Amit Shah in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Gujarat on Sunday, June 12.

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his Gujarat visit, said that the development of villages is a must for India to achieve a "five trillion dollar economy". The Home Minister added that he firmly believed a "development of the country is not possible without the development of its villages".

Home Minister Shah said this while addressing the 41st convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) in Gujarat. Over 250 students received their management degrees in rural management during the ceremony.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said the soul of the country is in our villages and I firmly believe that," the Union minister said.

"If villages are prosperous, self-reliant and with good facilities, the country will be prosperous. It will help achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and making India a five trillion dollar economy," he said.

Shah said he is excited to see so many students are passing out from the IRMA and will work for the rural development and management.

"You will help in achieving the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. You can work for your personal development, but you will also have to take an oath today when you are passing out that you will also work for the development of our rural areas," the Union minister said.

He listed the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for rural development.

The rural managers will play an important role in rural development, Shah said while addressing the function. The Modi government established the cooperation ministry, which will help achieve rural development, he added.

IRMA Chairman Dilip Rath said their institute, which is shaping up managers to run cooperative movements in villages, is best placed to be declared a national institute of excellence.

The IRMA has already made a representation to the government about this, he said.

