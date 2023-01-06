Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates development projects in poll-bound Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shah is in Manipur on a two-day visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lay the foundation stone of several projects in Manipur on Friday. Shah has already laid the foundation stone for the Olympic Park at Sangaithel hillock in Imphal West district. The park is the first of its kind in the Northeast.

The park has statues of state Olympians. The park will also accommodate statues of state sports persons who are looking forward to participating in the Olympics in the future.

Other projects which the Home Minister will inaugurate

He will also inaugurate the Churachandpur Medical College and Hospital, and unveil a 120-feet-high statue of a polo player riding a pony at Heingang Marjing Hill in Imphal East district later in the day.

Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various other projects at Chingei Lampak area in Bishnupur district. The Union Home Minister will also hand out awards to all the poppy farmers who have adopted alternatives.

The Manipur government has beefed up security in the state in view of Shah's visit. He arrived here on Thursday and was received at the airport by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union minister R K Ranjan. A no-fly zone for drones and UAVs was also announced near the areas where Shah will visit.

