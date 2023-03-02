Holi 2023: Indian Railways to start special trains on Holi - check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railways to run several Holi special trains.

Holi Special Trains: To handle the increased passenger traffic over the forthcoming holiday season, the Indian Railways has decided to operate Holi Special trains between various locations. Tickets for these special trains are available from Passenger's reservation system(PRS) counters and online at irctc.co.in, the website of the IRCTC. The festival of colours for this year will fall on March 8.

The Indian Railways will run these trains, which would travel to places like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Holi Special trains' specifics:

1: Mumbai-Jaynagar Holi Special Train: Train number 05562 CSMT will leave every Monday at 13:30 and arrive in Jaynagar at 8:00, from March 13 to March 27. the

2: Valsad - Malda Town Holi Special (4 trips): Train No. 09011 will travel every Thursday between March 2 and March 23 starting the journey at 22:15.Every Sunday between March 5 and March 26 at 9:05 a.m. The 09012 Malda Town - Valsad Holi Special will depart from Malda Town making 4 trips. During its journey, the special train will make stops at the Eastern Railway stations of New Farrakka, Barharwa, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Jamalpur, and Abhaipur.

3: Train 03043 Howrah - Raxaul Holi Special and 03044 Raxaul - Howrah Holi Special will depart Howrah at 23:00 on March 4 (Saturday) and arrive in Raxaul at 14:15 on the following day.

4: Train No. 09057 Udhna Jn. - Mangaluru Jn. bi-weekly Special will leave Udhna Jn. at 20:00 hrs. on March 1 and March 5. Next day, at 19:40, the train will reach Mangaluru Jn.

5: The Mangaluru Jn. - Udhna Jn. Bi-Weekly Special Train No. 09058 will depart Mangaluru Jn. at 21:10 hrs. on March 2 and March 6. The next day, at 21:05, the train will reach Udhna Jn.

6: Ahmedabad Jn. - Karmali Superfast Special Train No. 09412 will leave on a special fare (weekly) at 09.30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The next morning, at 4:25, the train will reach Karmali.

7: Train No. 09411 Karmali - Ahmedabad Jn. Special will leave Karmali on March 8 at 09.20 a.m. The next day at 7:00 a.m., the train will reach Ahmedabad Jn.

8: Train number 01459 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Madgaon Jn. Special (Weekly) will depart from LTT at 22:15 hrs on Sunday, February 26, March 5, and March 12. The next day at 10:30 a.m., the train will reach Madgaon Jn.

9: Train No. 01460 Madgaon Jn. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave Madgaon Jn. at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, and Monday, March 13. The train will arrive at LTT at 23:45 on the same day.

10: Train No. 01445 Pune Jn. - Karmali Special (Weekly) will leave Pune Jn. on Friday, March 3, March 10, and March 17. The train will arrive the next day at 08:30 at Karmali.

11: The Karmali-Pune Jn. Special (Weekly) train no. 01446 will leave Karmali at 09:20 a.m. on Sunday in the month of march. The train will arrive at Pune Jn. at 23:35 on the same day.

12: Train No. 01448 Karmali - Panvel Special (Weekly) will leave Karmali at 09:20 on Saturday, March 4, March 11, and March 18. The train will arrive in Panvel at 20:15 on the same day.

13: Train No. 01447 Panvel - Karmali Special (Weekly) will leave Panvel at 22:00 hrs on Saturday, February 25, March 4, and March 18. The train will arrive the next day at 08:30 at Karmali.

