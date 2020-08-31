Image Source : PTI History-sheeter held following encounter in Greater Noida (Representational image)

A history-sheeter was arrested after an encounter with the police in which he got shot in the leg in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Monday. The gunfight broke out near Dadri late on Sunday night after the accused, who was on a motorcycle along with his accomplice, got intercepted during a police check in the area, the officials said.

The accused identified as Ankit, a resident of adjoining Bulandshahr district, was arrested while his partner managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

“During checking, they tried to flee the spot and opened fire on the police team. Ankit was hit in one of his legs in retaliatory firing by the police and held. He was taken to a hospital for treatment,” Singh said. Ankit carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest and has been involved in at least seven cases of loot in the region besides cases registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.

He was most recently involved in the attack on a local trader and his son in Greater Noida. The trader's son was severely injured in the attack and Ankit was booked for an attempt to murder but went absconding, the DCP said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station and further proceedings were underway, the police said. His motorcycle was impounded and an illegal firearm seized from him after the encounter, the police said.

