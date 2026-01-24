Historic initiative of Bhagwant Mann govt: Punjab's Republic Day tableau to be dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur The Punjab tableau has been designed in two sections -- a tractor and a trailer. At the front of the tractor, a hand symbol represents humanity, compassion, and mutual brotherhood. Alongside it, the rotating symbol of “Ek Onkar” conveys the message that God is one.

New Delhi:

As the entire country celebrates Republic Day on Monday, the tableau of the Punjab government will surely catch the eyes of everyone during the January 26 parade in Delhi. According to state government officials, the tableau will be a unique blend of spirituality and the selfless spirit of sacrifice to uphold the ideals of humanity, compassion and religious values.

They said that the Republic Day tableau will present a living message of humanity, faith, sacrifice, and Sikh values, giving voice to a Punjab that has always stood at the forefront in defence of human dignity, regardless of the cost. The state government has also chosen a theme to remind the entire country that its soul resides in compassion, coexistence, and sacrifice.

The Punjab tableau has been designed in two sections -- a tractor and a trailer. At the front of the tractor, a hand symbol represents humanity, compassion, and mutual brotherhood. Alongside it, the rotating symbol of “Ek Onkar” conveys the message that God is one and that all creation is bound together in a single thread.

The words “Hind Di Chadar” inscribed on the tableau are not merely a phrase, but a chapter of history that reflects the courage to stand firm against oppression. The trailer section also depicts the scene of Shabad Kirtan performed by Ragi Singhs. At the rear, the adorned Khanda Sahib emerges as a symbol of the strength, dedication, and unity of the Sikh Panth.

The tableau also features a model of Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, the sacred site where Guru Tegh Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity. The side panels portray the shaheedi (martyrdom) of Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Dayala Ji.

By commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas (martyrdom anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib on a historic scale, the Punjab government has shown that it does not merely remember Sikhism but actively lives by its values. Events held at Sri Anandpur Sahib, Nagar Kirtans taken out across the country and abroad, and the special session of the Punjab Assembly at the Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial stand as testimony to the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The AAP government has shown that even while in power, it is possible to remain humble, reverent, and deeply connected with public sentiment. This is why Punjab’s tableau will not represent just a single state, but will place the very soul of Punjab before the entire nation, the officials said.

As it moves along Kartavya Path on January 26, this tableau will convey to future generations that India’s strength does not lie in weapons, but in sacrifice, compassion, and human unity. This initiative of the Mann Government proves that when leadership is honest, culture, history, and faith can all be honoured together, with dignity and respect, they added.