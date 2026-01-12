'Hindutva is Hinduism in Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement sparks row, BJP reacts Mani Shankar Aiyar maintained that Hinduism is fundamentally a spiritual and philosophical way of life, whereas Hindutva, in his view, functions as a political doctrine.

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday made a controversial statement terming Hindutva as “Hinduism in a state of paranoia" during his public address in Kolkata. His statement came at a debate titled “Hinduism Needs Protection From Hindutva", organised by the Calcutta Debating Circle. While addressing at the event, Aiyar drew a distinction between Hinduism as a spiritual tradition and Hindutva as a political ideology. He further argued that Hindutva promotes a sense of fear among the Hindu majority, claiming it portrays “80 per cent Hindus as being made to fear 14 per cent Muslims."

‘Hinduism neither required nor depended on Hindutva for survival’

He also said that Hinduism, which he described as an ancient and resilient faith, neither required nor depended on Hindutva for its survival. The Congress leader slammed what he called the aggressive manifestations of Hindutva, referring to incidents involving attacks on minorities and restrictions on cultural or religious expression.

Mani Shankar Aiyar also invoked ideological differences between figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and V D Savarkar and stated that Mahatma Gandhi’s understanding of Hinduism was rooted in non-violence, while Savarkar’s conception of Hindutva emphasised political assertion and confrontation.

As per Aiyar, Hinduism had endured centuries of challenges and continued to flourish without the framework of Hindutva, which he noted emerged only in the early 20th century.

Aiyar further maintained that Hinduism is fundamentally a spiritual and philosophical way of life, whereas Hindutva, in his view, functions as a political doctrine.

BJP hits back at Aiyar’s remarks

The BJP has hit back at Aiyar’s remarks on Hindutva and Hinduism, accusing the Congress of once again attempting to create divisions among Hindus. “Yet again Congress attempts to create a divide between Hindus. They want one Hindu to stand up against the other Hindu. This benefits Congress, whose only focus is -‘Consolidate Vote Bank: Unite Minority, Divide Hindu Majority’," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also spoke at the event and drew a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva. She called Hindutva as a rigid political platform that claims exclusivity, while Hinduism, she said, allows space for diversity, interpretation and coexistence.

However, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi defended Hindutva, asserting that it represents the core essence, or “Hindu tattva," of Hinduism. The BJP leader argued that Hindutva and Hinduism are complementary rather than contradictory, and said Hindu civilisation uniquely encourages debate, even on religious texts.

