Humanity above religion: Hindu youth comes forward to help Muslim man in violence-hit Delhi

Humanity above religion: Hindu youth come forward to help Muslim man in violence-hit Delhi

Setting an example of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood amidst the tension comprising intolerance and religious discord, an elderly muslim man was escorted thought the lanes of violence-hit northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura Chowk by few hindu youth to help him reach his destination safely. The man, along with his two children was heading towards his home in Bhajanpura Chowk, when he lost his way. The youth present at the site offered to help the man and made sure he reached his home safely.

Thanking the boys who helped him, the man said, "I lost my way while i was heading towards my home in Bhajanpura, not one but 50 men have helped me, I also had children, I did not have any problem. I was respected and was supported to reach home safely. ''

"The man was passing through, he was really insecure. But all our Hindu brothers helped him in reaching his home safely....I just want to say that we are not Hindu or Muslims, we are Indian first," said Ankit Sharma, one of the youth who helped the man.

Several parts of northeast Delhi have been wracked by violence over the past three days. Supporters and opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have been engaged in clashes since Saturday night. At least 20 people have died so far in the violence.

Besides this, the school said that the CBSE kept the examination centre 16 kilometres from the school, which is against the rules.