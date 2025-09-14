Hindi Diwas 2025: 15 Hindi words you didn't know you use in English daily Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adaptation of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

New Delhi:

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 in India. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adaptation of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949. The day aims to spread awareness about the rich heritage and importance of the Hindi language. Interestingly, there are many words of Hindi that are also spoken in the English language. Many people do not even know that what they are speaking in English is actually a Hindi word. Let us take a look at some of the words of Hindi origin that are widely used in English.

Yoga: The word Yoga has been derived from the Sanskrit word and has gained acceptance across the world. Bungalow: The word Bungalow is derived from the Hindi word 'bangla,' which means a single-story house. Jugaad: The word Jugaad originated from Hindi, which means to find a solution to a problem. Namaste: The word comes from Sanskrit and means 'bowing to you' or 'I bow to you,' and is used as a greeting. Chutney: The word 'Chutney' comes from the Hindi word chatni, which means 'to lick,' 'to crush,' or 'to grind'. Chutney is a thick, sweet sauce that is made from fruit or vegetables. Bazaar: The word 'Bazaar' has been derived from the Hindi word 'Bazar,' which means a bustling market. Jungle: The word Jungle comes from the Sanskrit word 'jangal'. Pandit: The word Pandit is also from Hindi, which is used a lot in English. Usually, the priest of the temple and the person who performs havan-puja is called a Pandit. Shampoo: The word shampoo comes from the Hindi word champo, meaning "to press" or "to massage." The British traders took the word to England, which evolved to its modern meaning of hair-washing. Thug: The word Thug is also a Hindi word that is widely used in English. This word is used for criminals and people who rob and sometimes kill travellers. Pajamas: The word Pajamas has originated from the Hindi word 'payjama,' which refers to loose pants. It is said that the British found the 'kurta payjama' (a dress worn in India) so comfortable that they made it popular all over the world. Loot: The word Loot is originally from Hindi but people use it in English language as well. Loot means theft or snatching something from people. Guru: The term 'guru', originating from Sanskrit, signifies a revered spiritual teacher. Bandhan: The Hindi word 'bandhan' comes from Sanskrit, which means a bond or connection. In English, it is also used to represent the ties that bind people. Desi: The word 'desi' is derived from the Sanskrit word 'desa,' meaning 'land' or 'country'. In English, it is used to describe things that are distinctly Indian.

