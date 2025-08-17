Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst triggers multiple landslides in Mandi; Chandigarh–Manali NH blocked The death toll amid Monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh, between June 20 to August 16, has reached 261. Of these, 136 people were killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution and house collapses, while 125 lives were lost in road accidents.

Mandi (HP):

Multiple flash flood incidents were reported in Mandi district following cloudbursts in the Panarsa, Takoli and Nagwain areas along the Mandi–Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh–Manali National Highway on Saturday night.

Connectivity on the highway has been blocked at several points due to the floods, ANI reported quitting ASP Mandi, Sachin Hiremath. However, there have been no reports of casualties.

The sudden influx of water and debris has disrupted the lives of the people. Homes, shops and fields have been filled with debris. Several families had to be moved to safer locations.

In the Takoli region, water and debris from a drain suddenly overflowed onto the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway. In no time, the road became completely blocked. Long queues of vehicles stretched from late at night until morning, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. The police and NHAI teams worked through the night using JCB machines to clear the debris.

Rescue efforts launched

The administration and disaster management teams are engaged in relief and rescue efforts in the affected areas. Many stranded individuals have been moved to safe places. People have also been urged to stay alert and inform the administration immediately in case of any emergency situation.

261 dead so far in Himachal rain fury

The death toll amid Monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh, between June 20 to August 16, has reached 261, as per the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Of these, 136 people were killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution and house collapses, while 125 lives were lost in road accidents.

As many as 472 roads, including two national highways, continue to remain closed due to landslides and rains across the state.

Two tourists killed after being hit by shooting stone in Kinnaur

Two tourists from Delhi were killed on Saturday when a shooting stone fell on them in Kinnaur district, following a landslide, PTI reported citing the police.

The incident occurred when Prasheel Baghmare (27) and Rashmi Ram (25) were trekking to the Lord Sri Krishna Temple at Yulla Kanda.