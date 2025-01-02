Himachal Pradesh braces for fresh snowfall, rain in high hill regions: Check latest weather update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh weather update.

Himachal weather update: Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for fresh bouts of snowfall and rainfall in its mid and high-hill regions starting Thursday, while the plains and lower-hill areas are expected to remain largely dry, according to the meteorological department. The forecast predicts snowfall in the higher reaches of the state from January 4 to 7, with the possibility of heavy rainfall on January 5 and 6. This spell of winter precipitation is likely to cover popular tourist destinations like Manali, Kufri, and Dalhousie, which are situated in the mid and high-altitude areas.

Officials have advised residents and tourists to prepare for potentially challenging weather conditions, particularly in regions prone to disruptions due to heavy snowfall. Travel to certain areas may be impacted as snow accumulation could obstruct roads and highways.

The plains and lower hill areas, however, are expected to remain dry, providing a respite from severe weather. The ongoing winter season has already drawn a significant number of tourists to the state, and the predicted snowfall is likely to boost tourism further, especially among those seeking to experience Himachal's winter charm.

With a 21.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, Sundernagar in Mandi district was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded minus 16.7 °C minimum temperature. The ongoing winter season has already drawn a significant number of tourists to the state, and the predicted snowfall is likely to boost tourism further, especially among those seeking to experience Himachal's winter charm.

