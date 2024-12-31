Himachal Pradesh: Mini-truck driver escapes death on snow-covered road in Solang Valley | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NAVEEN_HMR Himachal Pradesh: A mini-truck driver escapes death on a snow-covered road in Solang Valley.

A mini-truck driver had a miraculous escape after his vehicle slipped on a snow-covered road near Solang Valley in Manali. A viral video showed the driver jumping out moments before plunging off a slippery road into a ditch. This incident is not isolated. Several videos have emerged of people sliding and "dancing" on snow on icy roads in Manali and Shimla as heavy snow blanketed the region. Despite repeated warnings from local governments, tourists continue to drive to high altitudes, putting their safety at risk.

1,000 vehicles stranded in Solang Valley

About 1,000 tourist vehicles were stranded in Solang Valley on Friday evening due to sudden snowfall, making driving on snow-covered roads dangerous. Police began rescuing the tourists at night to ensure the safe evacuation of the tourists. By the next morning, the event expanded as many visitors stayed in their cars during the snowy night.

Recurring snow-related incidents

A similar situation took place on December 24, when thousands of tourists were stranded and had to be rescued on their way to the Atal Tunnel. Authorities continue to warn tourists about driving on icy roads.

IMD forecasts more snowfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from January 2 to January 5, with activity picking up on January 5. Districts like Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti are expected to receive snowfall, while Mandi and Kangra may experience light rain or snow starting January 3.

Cold wave and temperature drop

The IMD reported no significant change in maximum temperatures for the next two days but predicts a gradual drop of 2-3 degree Celsius across many parts of the state. Minimum temperatures are also expected to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in lower hills and plains over the next few days, with no significant changes thereafter.

Cold wave warnings for plains

The IMD has issued a cold wave warning for plain areas of Himachal Pradesh on December 30 and 31. Ground frost conditions are likely during the early morning hours on December 31 and January 1.

Tourist advisory

Authorities urged tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to higher altitudes and adhere to safety advisories to prevent accidents during the ongoing cold wave and snowfall in the region.

